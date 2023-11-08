Is a Bachelor’s Degree Worth the Cost? Employees Seek Alternative Pathways to Success

A recent survey of over 3,000 employees in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia has revealed that an increasing number of individuals are questioning the value of a traditional bachelor’s degree. The survey, conducted learning content provider Go1, found that nearly half of the respondents felt that universities had failed to adequately prepare them for their current jobs. Only 25% believed that higher education had provided the best preparation for their positions.

Instead, the majority of employees, or 61%, credited actual work experience as the most effective means of preparing them for their current roles. This was closely followed formal on-the-job training and life experience. The survey highlights a growing sentiment among employees that traditional education is not keeping pace with the rapidly changing workforce and the technological advancements that come with it.

Chris Eigeland, co-founder and co-CEO of Go1, emphasized the need for workplaces to adapt and provide ongoing learning opportunities for professionals throughout their careers. He argued that the traditional model of education is no longer sufficient in a world where technology skills and the demands of the workforce are evolving at a rapid pace.

While three-quarters of the respondents believed that their current employers offered learning and development programs tailored to their specific needs, they expressed frustration with the way organizations approach training. Many regarded such programs as mere “box-ticking exercises” that offered boring or impersonal content, or were simply too long.

Interestingly, the survey revealed varying educational preferences across different generations. Nearly half of the employees surveyed were open to utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for learning purposes, with 45% believing that AI could help them develop key workplace skills quickly. Younger workers, particularly those from Generation Z and the millennial generation, were more likely to view AI as critical to their career development.

In addition, the survey indicated a strong preference for short-form learning content, such as videos under three minutes in length. This trend is likely influenced the rise of platforms like TikTok, which have gained popularity for their bite-sized, engaging content. Employers have taken notice, with short-form content being the most commonly offered learning type, followed on-the-job training.

Although on-the-job learning is expected to continue growing in popularity, especially with the integration of virtual and augmented reality technologies, the survey highlighted the importance of collaborative learning and the desire for community-based experiences. The need for both individualized, just-in-time learning and learning from others indicates a more nuanced approach to employee development.