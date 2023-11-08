New Survey Highlights Employees’ Changing Preferences for Learning and Development

A recent survey conducted learning content provider Go1 has revealed that employees are starting to question the value of a bachelor’s degree. The survey, which included responses from over 3,000 employees in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, found that 61% of respondents believe that actual work experience best prepared them for their current roles. This is in stark contrast to the 25% who believed that higher education was the best preparation.

According to Chris Eigeland, cofounder and co-CEO of Go1, the current education system is failing to keep up with the rapid pace of technological change and the evolving workforce. He suggests that workplaces need to step up and build trust, authenticity, and engagement with professionals throughout their careers.

The survey also highlighted some frustrations that employees have with the way organizations approach training and development. Many feel that these programs are treated as a “box-ticking exercise” and offer content that is boring, impersonal, or too long. However, three-quarters of respondents believe that their current employers offer learning and development programs that adapt to their specific needs, and 59% feel empowered to ask for better programs.

The survey also explored different learning preferences among employees. Nearly half of respondents expressed openness to using artificial intelligence (AI) to aid their learning, while 45% agreed that AI could help them develop workplace skills quickly. Younger workers, in particular, viewed AI as critical to their career development.

Short-form videos, such as those popular on TikTok, were preferred 42% of employees for learning content. This was followed closely on-the-job training with an instructor at 47%. Employers have taken note of this preference, with short-form content being the most commonly offered type of learning.

As the workplace adapts to new technologies and changing employee preferences, the survey highlights the importance of providing diverse and engaging learning and development opportunities. It also emphasizes the need for organizations to keep up with the pace of change and ensure that their training programs offer value and meet the specific needs of their employees.

