WhatsApp in the Workplace: Balancing Communication and Risks

WhatsApp messaging has gained popularity as a means of communication in the workplace, facilitating interactions between colleagues. However, recent incidents have shed light on the challenges it poses. Teachers using WhatsApp were caught making disrespectful remarks and criticism towards vulnerable students. These incidents highlight the blurred boundaries between personal, professional, and business communication on the platform.

The revelation that Boris Johnson and other officials were ordered to submit their WhatsApp communications to the official Covid-19 inquiry raises concerns about the privacy of WhatsApp messages. Furthermore, a former Met Police officer was found guilty of sending an insulting racial message in a WhatsApp group. These incidents raise the question of the role WhatsApp truly plays in the workplace.

One recent case involved Aberdeenshire school teachers engaging in disrespectful exchanges about children and parents. Although an internal investigation was conducted, affected parents were not notified at the time since the messages did not trigger child protection concerns. The director of education and children’s services at Aberdeenshire Council acknowledged the incident as unprofessional and unfortunate while emphasizing the safety of young people as their top priority.

Using WhatsApp and other group chats for workplace communication comes with its risks. Employees are often unaware that their messages may be subject to disclosure in court or employment tribunal proceedings. Consequently, they may express themselves unprofessionally, leading employers to potentially face liability for claims related to discrimination or breach of confidence.

To minimize the risks posed inappropriate WhatsApp exchanges, companies should establish clear policies and procedures on communication and behavior. Training programs can educate employees on effective communication and the potential consequences of their online interactions. HR experts should take ownership of social media training, particularly in the context of remote work.

The line between work and social lives has become increasingly blurred, making it crucial for employers to articulate their stance on third-party apps like WhatsApp. Implementing robust policies and ensuring clear communication among staff can help mitigate legal and reputational risks associated with workplace conversations.

What are the risks of using WhatsApp for workplace communication?

Using WhatsApp for workplace communication can expose employees and employers to various risks. Messages exchanged on the platform can potentially be disclosed in legal proceedings, leading to liabilities for the employer. Inappropriate or discriminatory messages can trigger compensation claims and damage the employer’s reputation. Unauthorized disclosure of confidential information is also a concern.

How can employers address inappropriate WhatsApp exchanges?

Employers can address inappropriate WhatsApp exchanges implementing clear policies and procedures that govern communication and behavior. Training programs can educate employees on appropriate workplace communication and the potential implications of their messages. HR experts should take ownership of social media training, ensuring that all employees understand the implications of their online interactions.

Is there a safe place to have conversations with colleagues?

While there is no foolproof safe place for conversations with colleagues, employers can take steps to create a secure and professional communication environment. This can include using secure company-provided communication platforms and establishing guidelines for online interactions. It is important for employees to remember that all written, video, and audio communications have the potential to be recorded and shared, even in seemingly secure channels.