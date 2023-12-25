Contract Employee Under Investigation for Sharing Critical Shipbuilding Information

Mumbai: In a concerning incident that has raised national security concerns, a contract employee working at a shipyard in Kochi is currently under investigation for sharing pictures of an under-construction ship through social media. The Directorate of Military Intelligence and Navy Intelligence are both conducting parallel investigations into the matter.

The employee in question, Srinish Pookodan, a 30-year-old native of Malappuram, had been working in the electronic mechanical department at the shipyard. His phone has been seized for detailed inspection, as the pictures and chats obtained from it could provide crucial information for the investigation.

According to the police, Pookodan allegedly sent the pictures to a woman named Angel Payal, who is believed to be a native of Pakistan. The authorities are treating this incident as a grave matter, as the pictures were taken from a high-security zone.

To aid in the investigation, the police are currently collecting a mirror image of the data on Pookodan’s phone, which is expected to be ready within the next two days. Additionally, the Cyber Police are working on extracting any deleted chats and pictures that may provide further evidence.

This incident serves as a significant reminder of the potential risks posed insider threats and the need for stronger security measures within sensitive industries such as shipbuilding. The breach of critical information not only compromises national security but also poses a threat to the overall safety of the country.

Authorities are now looking into ways to enhance security protocols and strengthen background checks for contract employees to prevent similar incidents in the future.