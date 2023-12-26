Working Mothers Face Challenges as Offices Push for Full-Time Return

Working mothers have long shouldered a significant burden, balancing their professional and personal responsibilities. While the pandemic offered a temporary reprieve with remote work, many offices are now insisting on a full-time return, leaving women in a difficult position.

In a recent TikTok video user @swasey, she shared her experience attending a mandatory company meeting exclusively for female employees. The main agenda of the meeting revolved around the expectation for everyone to be back in the office five days a week for eight hours a day. The company justified this decision claiming that Covid was over and that ambition and career growth could only be achieved through physical presence in the office.

@swasey expressed her frustration as the meeting leader emphasized the importance of ambition and called on specific individuals who had been frequently seen in the office. Anyone who spoke up about their circumstances or productivity working from home was dismissed and told to have more ambition. Additionally, some employees, who were previously informed that they did not need a badge to access the office, were denied the flexibility they had been given before.

The boss held the meeting under the guise of a global concern but admitted to having quarterly women-only meetings. She reasoned that women lose ambition once they start a family and need the office environment to maintain their career growth. This reasoning drew criticism and created further discomfort among the attendees.

The insistence on a full-time return to the office disregards the productivity and work-life balance that remote work can provide. Many women, including @swasey, highlighted how working from home allows them to take care of their children and meet other personal obligations while remaining professionally productive.

The issue at hand is not just about physical office spaces but about the acknowledgment and acceptance of different working styles. Pushing for a complete rollback to the old ways seems counterproductive and fails to account for the progress made in remote work over the past few years.

It is disheartening to witness the disregard for the unique challenges faced working mothers and the assumption that ambition and commitment automatically diminish once family responsibilities are involved. Employers should strive to create inclusive environments that value and accommodate the diverse circumstances of their employees.