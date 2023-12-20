Study Reveals Longer Instagram Reels Drive More Engagement than Short-Form Videos

A recent study conducted Emplifi, a leading customer engagement platform, has unveiled some interesting insights into the performance of Instagram Reels. The data gathered from thousands of brand-owned social media accounts shows that longer videos on Instagram Reels are outperforming short-form videos, including branded TikTok videos and Facebook video content.

In comparing video views for different lengths of Instagram Reels and TikTok videos, Emplifi found that longer Instagram Reels (over 90 seconds) generated more than double the median video views compared to TikTok videos. This challenges the conventional belief that short-form videos are more effective on social media platforms.

Zarnaz Arlia, CMO of Emplifi, commented on this shift in user behavior, stating, “Audiences are responding positively to longer videos the key is producing entertaining and valuable content that keeps them watching.” This finding presents an exciting opportunity for brands to reconsider their creative strategies on Instagram and focus on creating longer, engaging content that captures the attention of their target audience.

The study’s findings align with broader industry trends, as more and more people are spending time watching social videos than any other type of social media content. According to Insider Intelligence, social videos accounted for over half of the time U.S. adults spent on social media platforms in 2023.

Another notable finding from the study is the dominance of Instagram Reels over other forms of Instagram content. Not only are Instagram Reels outperforming videos posted on other social media platforms, but they are also delivering six times the reach of Instagram Stories. However, despite the success of Instagram Reels, brands continue to post more Stories than Reels.

The study also highlighted the importance of video length on Instagram but revealed that video length does not have the same impact on TikTok. Longer Instagram Reels consistently gained more views compared to shorter ones, whereas TikTok video views remained relatively consistent regardless of video length.

Overall, this study emphasizes the tremendous potential of Instagram Reels for brands. By investing in an effective social media solution like Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud, brands can leverage the power of longer videos on Instagram to reach a larger audience and generate more video views. It’s time for brands to embrace this shift in user behavior and adapt their social media marketing strategies accordingly.