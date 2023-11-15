Emplifi Predicts Major Social Media Shifts for 2024

Emplifi, a leading customer engagement platform, has unveiled its top predictions for social media in 2024. These predictions are based on insights gathered from thousands of global brands that use the Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud. While the core fact remains the same, Emplifi’s forecasts signify significant changes in the landscape of social media marketing and customer experience.

1. Social Commerce Takes Center Stage: Online brands will prioritize social shopping as a crucial component of their e-commerce strategies. Consumers now rely on social media not only to discover products but also to make purchases. To meet these expectations, brands must create a seamless experience providing essential content like ratings, reviews, and user-generated content within the same social media post as a purchase link. Integrating authentic content can greatly enhance a brand’s social commerce initiatives.

2. Messaging Apps and Chatbots Gain Traction: As email becomes less effective, messaging apps and chatbots will see increased adoption. Customers now expect prompt responses, and brands are turning to these tools to efficiently engage with consumers. AI-powered chatbots enable real-time, effective customer engagement, while messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger allow brands to interact with customers at scale.

3. Social Platforms as Customer Support Channels: In response to consumer preferences, customer support teams are utilizing social media platforms to address inquiries and concerns. Brands are employing more social media marketing tools and spending extra time connecting with customers on their preferred platforms. Forward-thinking approaches have led to significant reductions in call volumes and wait times for live agents.

4. Diversification of Video Content: Brands diversifying their video content will see higher engagement rates. While short and snackable videos dominated in the past, longer formats now gain traction. Instagram Reels and TikTok are particularly popular, with brands experiencing significant increases in follower counts. By experimenting with different video lengths and formats, brands can gather valuable insights about their target audience.

5. Social Intelligence for Deeper Consumer Insights: Brands are prioritizing consumer privacy and turning to social intelligence tools to obtain deeper insights. With sentiment analysis, tracking capabilities, and impressions monitoring, brands gain a comprehensive view of their customers. These insights enhance marketing and customer support strategies while strengthening brand reputation efforts.

6. AI Revolutionizes Customer Service: AI-powered tools drive productivity and efficiency in customer service departments. They streamline interactions, automate routine tasks, and provide lightning-fast responses to common customer questions. With the ability to understand context, sentiment, and customer histories, AI technology helps brands forge deeper connections with their customers. AI-powered chatbots have been especially successful, with high match rates for answering inquiries.

Emplifi’s predictions highlight the profound transformations on the horizon for the world of social media marketing and customer experience. Brands that embrace these trends will have a competitive edge in 2024 and beyond.

FAQs

What is social commerce?

Social commerce refers to the integration of social media platforms with e-commerce strategies. It allows consumers to discover, research, and purchase products directly within social media apps.

How can brands enhance their social commerce initiatives?

To enhance social commerce, brands should focus on creating a seamless experience for consumers. This includes providing essential content like ratings, reviews, and user-generated content coupled with an intuitive and effortless in-app shopping experience.

Why are messaging apps and chatbots gaining traction?

Messaging apps and chatbots offer efficient and real-time communication channels between brands and customers. As email inboxes become cluttered, customers expect prompt responses. Messaging apps and chatbots provide brands with the means to engage with consumers promptly and at scale.

How can brands use social platforms for customer support?

Brands can use social media platforms as channels to address customer inquiries and concerns. By employing social media marketing tools and dedicating more time to connecting with customers, brands can reduce call volumes and wait times for speaking with live agents.

Why is social intelligence important for brands?

Social intelligence provides brands with deeper consumer insights and allows for effective real-time reputation management. By utilizing social listening tools and sentiment analysis, brands can understand customer behavior and strengthen their marketing and customer support strategies.

How does AI revolutionize customer service?

AI-powered tools automate routine tasks, streamline interactions, and provide fast responses to customer inquiries. With AI technology, brands can optimize their daily routines, deepen connections with customers, and drive greater efficiencies across their organization.