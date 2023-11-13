New Insight into Apophis: A Close Encounter with an Asteroid

Astronomers predict that in about 5-1/2 years, an asteroid roughly the size of the Empire State Building will pass within 32,200 km of Earth, marking the closest approach of a celestial object of that size in modern history. This rare event presents a unique opportunity for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which was originally launched in 2016. The spacecraft, rebranded as OSIRIS-APEX (APophis EXplorer), is expected to be in position to provide a detailed examination of this close encounter.

Apophis, named after a demon serpent in Egyptian mythology, was initially believed to pose a dire impact threat to Earth. However, refined observations ruled out any collision risk for at least another century. Despite this, Apophis will come exceptionally close to Earth during its next approach in 2029, passing within a distance equivalent to one-tenth of the moon’s distance. The spacecraft OSIRIS-APEX will study Apophis, a stony and peanut-shaped asteroid mostly composed of silicate materials, as it nears Earth.

The mission aims to gather insights into planetary formation and obtain knowledge that could aid in the development of a defense system against potential asteroid collisions. By observing Apophis, scientists hope to understand the structural properties of asteroids and gain valuable information about their composition, density, and behavior. This knowledge will enhance our ability to devise asteroid-deflection strategies and mitigate future impact threats.

The close encounter with Apophis presents a significant scientific opportunity. An asteroid of this size passing so near to Earth is estimated to occur once every 7,500 years. The tidal forces exerted Earth will likely cause measurable disturbances to Apophis, altering its surface, orbital path, and rotational spin.

OSIRIS-APEX is set to capture images and data of this event, which will be analyzed alongside ground-based telescope observations. By combining these datasets, scientists can detect and quantify how Apophis was influenced during its Earth flyby.

