The Future of the Empire State Building: A Tale of Surging Leases and Tourist Spending

The Empire State Building, an iconic property in New York City, has been the subject of much speculation about its future. However, recent developments have revealed some promising trends that may alleviate concerns. Despite a decrease in tourist visits due to the ongoing pandemic, the landmark has achieved a significant surge in office leases and increased tourist spending.

One notable lease was secured LinkedIn, which added 25,000 square feet to its footprint at the Empire State Building last month, bringing its total space to 526,000 square feet. Starbucks also joined the roster of tenants, leasing 26,000 square feet for its offices. This positive leasing performance has boosted the building’s occupancy rate to over 90 percent, according to ESRT CEO Tony Malkin.

These numbers reflect a continuous upward trajectory, with the Empire State Building being 87 percent leased earlier this year and 82 percent leased at the end of the previous year. In comparison, the overall availability rate for office space in Manhattan during the third quarter was 19.4 percent, indicating a strong demand for the Empire State Building.

Not only are office leases flourishing, but revenue from the Empire State Building Observatory is also on the rise. Despite a decline in tourist visitation to about 71 percent of pre-pandemic levels, elevated tourist spending has propped up revenue at the Observatory. In the second quarter, revenue increased 13.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, and it rose 14 percent year-over-year.

These positive developments challenge concerns about the Empire State Building’s ability to compete with newer, higher-quality properties in the evolving post-pandemic hybrid work environment. Although questions have arisen in recent years regarding the building’s future, including the possibility of an office-to-residential conversion, the current leasing and revenue trends provide a hopeful outlook.

