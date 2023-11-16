Emory University Fires Physician Over Antisemitic Remarks

Emory University has terminated the employment of Dr. Abeer AbouYabis, a former hematologist and assistant professor at the Emory Winship Cancer Institute, following her controversial remarks on social media. Dr. AbouYabis had been with the institution since 2018, but her photo and profile page have been removed from the Emory University website.

The decision to place Dr. AbouYabis on administrative leave was made last month after she expressed support for Hamas members, referring to them as “resistance fighters.” Her comments caused substantial concern within the university community and prompted an investigation. Emory Students for Justice in Palestine, a group that Dr. AbouYabis thanked in her post, has also faced scrutiny for its alleged involvement in promoting a biased narrative.

Emory Winship Cancer Institute released a statement, expressing deep regret for any distress caused Dr. AbouYabis’ comments. They reiterated their commitment to providing unbiased care to their patients and condemned any language or action that undermines this core value.

Laura Diamond, Assistant Vice President of University Communications, confirmed that Dr. AbouYabis is “no longer employed or practicing at Emory” in an email response to inquiries made the Emory Wheel. The university, however, has not explicitly stated whether she was fired or resigned.

This incident is a stark reminder of the impact of social media and the responsibility that professionals hold in the digital age. It also highlights the need for institutions to uphold strict standards and take swift action when employees violate principles of tolerance and inclusivity.

