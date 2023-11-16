Emory Winship Cancer Institute, a renowned medical institution, is committed to providing unbiased and compassionate care to all patients. Recent events have led to the departure of Dr. Abeer AbouYabis, a hematologist and former assistant professor at Emory University, from the institute. The school placed her on administrative leave following comments she made on social media that were deemed antisemitic.

The institute holds the well-being and diversity of their patient community as a core value. Upon discovering Dr. AbouYabis’ remarks, Emory Winship Cancer Institute took immediate action, removing her photo and profile page from their website. Emory Winship Cancer Institute released a statement expressing deep regret for any distress caused Dr. AbouYabis’ comments and reiterated their commitment to unbiased care.

“We condemn any language or action that threaten or compromise that value,” the organization stated in response to the incident.

While the details surrounding Dr. AbouYabis’ departure are not disclosed, Emory University assures patients and the public that Dr. AbouYabis is no longer affiliated with the institution. Emory Winship Cancer Institute remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that promotes respect and dignity for all.

Moving forward, Emory Winship Cancer Institute will continue to prioritize the well-being of its patients and ensure that every individual receives the highest quality of care. With a team of compassionate healthcare professionals, cutting-edge research, and a commitment to diversity, Emory Winship Cancer Institute strives to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected cancer.

