Emory Physician Placed on Leave for Posting Antisemitic Comments

Dr. Abeer N. AbouYabis, a physician at Emory Winship Cancer Institute, has been placed on administrative leave after it was discovered that she had posted antisemitic comments on social media. Dr. AbouYabis, a hematologist and assistant professor at Emory University School of Medicine, had previously served as co-vice chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology. Prior to joining Emory, she had worked in private practice in Macon.

In response to the disturbing discovery, Winship Cancer Institute and Emory Healthcare issued a statement expressing their deep regret for the pain that AbouYabis’s comments may have caused. They reaffirmed their commitment to providing unbiased and high-quality patient care, condemning any language or actions that undermine these values. While an internal investigation takes place, AbouYabis has been placed on leave.

Following the revelation of her posts, AbouYabis’s photo and profile page were removed from the Emory University website. The Stop Antisemitism organization managed to capture some of her remarks and shared them on social media.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining professionalism and respectful behavior, especially for healthcare professionals who have a duty to provide care for individuals from all backgrounds. It is essential for medical institutions to address such incidents promptly and take appropriate disciplinary action, in order to uphold the integrity and trust of the healthcare system.

Sources:

– Emory Winship Cancer Institute

– Stop Antisemitism organization