Emory University Terminates Assistant Professor over Antisemitic Social Media Post

Emory University has made the decision to terminate former Emory School of Medicine Assistant Professor Abeer AbouYabis after she was placed on administrative leave for sharing an antisemitic social media post. The university has not specified whether AbouYabis was fired or if she resigned.

Assistant Vice President of University Communications, Laura Diamond, confirmed the news, stating, “Dr. Abeer AbouYabis is no longer employed or practicing at Emory, including the Winship Cancer Institute. We are working with all affected patients to facilitate their uninterrupted access to high-quality care at Emory Healthcare.”

AbouYabis had shared a post praising Hamas terrorists and endorsing their acts of violence against Israelis. The post read, “A sampling of her atrocious endorsement of the Hamas terrorists that murdered 1300 Israelis: ‘They got walls we got gliders glory to all resistance fighters’.” The University deemed this post to be antisemitic and took immediate action.

While there is no information about the nature of AbouYabis’ departure or the progress of the investigation, Emory University has been vocal about its commitment to maintaining a community that treats all members with dignity and respect. The university condemned AbouYabis’ comments, stating that there is no place for language and behavior rooted in hatred and inciting violence.

This incident at Emory University reflects a broader national debate regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Other universities across the country have also faced controversies surrounding professors expressing their opinions on this topic. However, Emory University’s swift response demonstrates its commitment to upholding its values and maintaining an inclusive environment.

