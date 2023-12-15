Modi’s Shift to Emojis and Relatability on Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently made a significant pivot in his social media approach, embracing the language and culture of the younger generation. While his official and diplomatic posts still exist, Modi has now incorporated emoji-laden messages to connect with the Millennial and Gen Z audience.

This shift comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sweeping victories in three heartland states and just months before the 2024 general elections. Modi’s aim is to establish relatability with the younger demographics, who are highly active on social media platforms.

On December 5, immediately after the BJP’s triumph, Modi expressed his message using emojis while reposting a news report about the Opposition’s defeat. This was followed another post in which he added teary-eyed laughing emojis while commenting on the recovery of cash from a Congress MP.

Most recently, Modi leveraged the popularity of the Netflix series Money Heist to attack the Congress Party. By reposting a video clip, he humorously compared their heists to those depicted in the show.

This strategic shift in Modi’s social media presence aligns with the growing influence of digital platforms in India. With the internet infrastructure rapidly expanding, particularly in rural areas, Modi recognizes the importance of connecting with younger voters. By adapting his communication style to the language of social media and pop culture references, Modi aims to appeal to the large number of first-time voters and the rising Gen Z population.

While some see this transformation as a transparent attempt to leverage the power of social media, others commend Modi for effectively connecting with the public. Regardless of opinions, Modi’s presence on platforms like Twitter and Instagram remains unmatched among Indian leaders, with millions of followers eagerly awaiting his posts.

As India’s internet user base continues to expand, Modi’s ability to adapt to the evolving language and preferences of the digital age will undoubtedly be a crucial factor in his political strategy.