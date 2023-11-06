Does Your WhatsApp Communication Style Make or Break Your Relationship?

WhatsApp has become much more than just a messaging platform for couples; it has become a new dimension in relationships, where communication can sometimes be more fluid and affectionate than in person. However, it can also be a minefield of misunderstandings. How do you differentiate between someone who is genuinely terrible at written communication and someone who is simply clumsy with their words? According to Inma Brea, an expert coach in human behavior and corporate humanization, instant messaging provides immediate gratification and constant stimuli, making it an essential element in romantic relationships in the digital age.

However, the problem lies in the fact that not everyone follows the same codes and timing rules. What may be considered excessive communication for one person is normal for another. A simple and assertive message like “okay” can be perceived as cold and distant the other person. What may seem attentive and affectionate to one person could be seen as overwhelming and excessive another. Today, the use (or absence) of emojis can even be interpreted as a declaration of war. The way we interpret the messages we receive can greatly impact our emotional state.

Establishing communication rules and boundaries from the beginning of a relationship is crucial, according to psychologist Júlia Pascual. It is important to be polite and respectful, even when busy. If you are unable to respond to a message, it is recommended to let the other person know and assure them that you will reply later. This helps to generate respect and establish a foundation of mutual understanding. With casual flings or affairs, the need for communication boundaries is even greater. As we are not as familiar with the other person’s communication style and decoding their reactions, it is easier to let our imagination run wild and enter episodes of anxiety.

So, can two people with completely opposite communication styles have a relationship? According to Inma Brea, it is possible as long as both parties understand and respect how the other expresses love, communicates their needs, and establishes commitments. It is not about demanding instant replies, but rather understanding that sometimes, delays in response are part of the other person’s personality. It’s important not to let the dreaded blue checkmarks (indicating that a message has been read) test your nerves.

Overall, effective WhatsApp communication in relationships requires finding a balance between expressing interest and giving space. Excessive messaging can overwhelm the other person, while minimal engagement may lead to feelings of neglect. Transparent communication about individual preferences and establishing mutual boundaries can lead to a more satisfying and harmonious relationship.

