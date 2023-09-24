WhatsApp’s Emoji Kitchen: How to Combine Emojis in WhatsApp

WhatsApp currently has around 700 emojis available across various categories including objects, animals, fruits and vegetables, geometric shapes, and the famous yellow faces. However, there is a popular trick that many people are using: Emoji Kitchen. This is an exclusive feature for Android phones that allows you to mix or combine emojis in WhatsApp.

To use Emoji Kitchen, you don’t need to download any apps. You can find it in any search engine like Google. Just type “Emoji Kitchen” in your browser and the list of all your emoticons will appear. From there, you can choose the emojis you want to combine and see the result. Once you’re satisfied, simply click on “copy.”

After copying the combined emojis, open WhatsApp and paste the “Emoji Kitchen” there. Unfortunately, for now, it can only be sent as an image. It’s worth noting that Google’s keyboard, Gboard, also allows you to combine emojis, so you don’t have to send it as an image.

This trick gives you the ability to use a wider variety of emojis than what is available in the default WhatsApp selection. With Emoji Kitchen, you can create unique and personalized combinations to express yourself in a fun and creative way.

So, if you’re tired of using the same old emojis, give Emoji Kitchen a try and amaze your friends with your custom emoji creations.

Definitions:

– Emoji: A small digital image or icon used to express an idea, emotion, or object, often used in electronic communication.

– WhatsApp: A messaging app for smartphones that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share media files.

