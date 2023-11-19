Exciting Line-Up Revealed for Accrington’s Christmas Light Switch On

Accrington is set to host an electrifying Christmas Light Switch On event this year, featuring a star-studded line-up that is bound to leave attendees in awe. Organized the esteemed #AmazingAccrington team, the 2023 event promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Among the notable celebrities gracing the stage will be Dominic Brunt, who is best known for his role as “Paddy” Kirk in the popular soap opera Emmerdale. Dominic will have the honor of helping switch on the lights at 7.30pm, followed an enchanting fireworks display at 7.35pm.

TikTok sensation and rising star Junior Andre will also be in attendance, headlining the event with his captivating performances. Junior, who has achieved remarkable success with two number 1 hits on iTunes, is expected to deliver an unforgettable show.

In addition to the celebrity appearances, the Accrington Christmas Light Switch On boasts a remarkable main stage line-up. Attendees can look forward to captivating performances from the collective school choir, talented local singer Sophie Stott, esteemed dance performers from Burnley College, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Tia Connolly, the Sing Space Musical Theatre Choir, and a mesmerizing Michael Jackson tribute act. The world-famous Accrington Pipe Band will also grace the stage with their enchanting melodies.

Furthermore, the event will offer a plethora of activities and attractions for children. Buddy the Elf and Santa Claus himself will be present to capture those all-important photos, while a Santa penalty shoot-out with the Accrington Stanley Community Trust promises endless excitement. The Accrington Market will be transformed into a captivating Christmas Market, featuring a wide array of indoor and outdoor stalls.

With the support of sponsors such as Hyndburn Borough Council, North Lancs Training Group, Sundown Solutions, Prosperity Children’s Services, and Financial Affairs, the 2023 Accrington Christmas Light Switch On is set to create lasting memories for the entire community.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this unmissable event! For further updates and details, visit AmazingAccrington.co.uk.

