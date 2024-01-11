New York Fashion Week 2024: Glitz, Glam, and Fashion Statements

New York Fashion Week 2024 kicked off in style as Hollywood’s elite gathered for the 14th Annual Governors Awards. The event, which celebrates the winners of four testimonial awards, saw A-listers donning their finest designer attire and making extravagant fashion statements.

The red carpet at the Governors Awards was a spectacle of shimmer and sparkle, with celebrities upping the ante in terms of glamour. From eye-catching rhinestones to striking silhouettes, the attendees left no stone unturned when it came to their fashion choices.

Florence Pugh made a stunning entrance in a pale pink maxi from Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, showcasing the divisive comeback of the peplum trend. Greta Lee opted for a fiery red dress from Bottega Veneta, complete with elevated shoulder pads, while America Ferrera stood out in a custom three-piece suit set from Moschino.

Emma Stone broke her style streak arriving in a Fendi ensemble embellished with multicolor beads and paillettes. Margot Robbie chose a cutout-heavy LBD from Celine, and Natalie Portman exuded Old Hollywood glamour in a timeless LBD from Schiaparelli.

The fashion statements at the Governors Awards were diverse and daring. From classic movie star glam to neon green color-blocking, the celebrities showcased their unique styles with confidence and flair. With New York Fashion Week in full swing, these red carpet looks serve as a sneak peek into the fashion trends we can expect to see on the runways and streets in the coming months.

As we continue to countdown to the Oscars, the fashion choices of these Hollywood stars have certainly kept us captivated. Whether it’s a cocoon jacket and skirt set or a diamond décolletage, the fashion statements at the Governors Awards have set the bar high for the upcoming award season. Stay tuned for more glamorous red carpet moments and fashion highlights.