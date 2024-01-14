Emma Stone Dreams of Appearing on Jeopardy!

Emma Stone, the talented actress, has expressed her deep desire to be a contestant on the popular game show Jeopardy!. While speaking on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Stone revealed that she applies every June in the hopes of getting invited to participate, but so far, she has been unsuccessful.

Stone, who is known for her role in the film “Poor Things,” shared her aspiration after the host, Clayton Davis, mentioned his vast collection of useless information that he believed could benefit her on Jeopardy! “That’s my favorite show,” she enthusiastically responded. “That’s my dream. You know, I apply every June. Never get [invited].”

However, Stone made it clear that she is not interested in appearing on Celebrity Jeopardy!, stating, “I’m sorry, I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy! I really wanna earn my stripes. I would like to go on real Jeopardy!” She explained the rigorous process of taking the test once a year, but never receiving feedback on her performance.

Nonetheless, Stone remains dedicated to her preparation watching Jeopardy! every night and keeping track of her correct answers. She strongly believes that she has what it takes to succeed on the show.

While waiting for her Jeopardy! opportunity, Stone has been fully engaged in the awards season. Recently, she won the Golden Globe for Best Performance a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things. This achievement garnered a standing ovation, led her friend Taylor Swift, which resulted in a memorable reaction from Stone.

Emma Stone’s passion for Jeopardy! is apparent, and fans can only hope that her dream of appearing on the show will come true in the near future.