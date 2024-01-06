In a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, Emma Stone opened up about her long-standing friendship with Taylor Swift, revealing that they have been friends since their teenage years. While their friendship is well-known among devoted fans, it is clear that their bond runs deep and has stood the test of time.

Stone shared, “We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.” The two first crossed paths at the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles when Stone was just 18. From that moment on, their friendship blossomed, and they have remained close ever since.

During the interview, Stone also reminisced about attending Swift’s Eras Tour, which she has been to three times so far. She even had the privilege of attending the tour’s opening show in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Stone described the experience as witnessing a convergence of “lovely things” and expressed her awe at the incredible production.

Interestingly, Stone mentioned that Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer of Stone’s Oscar-winning film La La Land, also worked as Swift’s choreographer for the tour. This served as a beautiful connection between both of their artistic endeavors.

The enduring friendship between Stone and Swift has not only been a source of joy for them but has also sparked fan theories. One such theory revolves around the song “When Emma Falls In Love,” a vault track from Swift’s album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). When asked about this, Stone playfully responded, “You have to ask [Taylor]!” The audience and fellow guest, Mark Ruffalo, erupted in laughter, leaving the mystery of the song unsolved.

The unbreakable bond between Emma Stone and Taylor Swift serves as a testament to the genuine connections that can form in Hollywood. From their early days in the entertainment industry to their current status as celebrated stars, they have supported each other through ups and downs. Their friendship is an inspiration to many and a reminder that true friendships can withstand fame and success.