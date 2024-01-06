Newfound Love for Emma Stone’s Easy A Scene Resurfaces on Social Media

Summary: Emma Stone discusses the unexpected resurgence of a scene from her 2009 film Easy A on TikTok during the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards. She also shares her emotional connection to her character in Easy A and her recent role in Poor Things. Stone attributes the success of the films to the excellent writing Bert V. Royal and Tony McNamara.

Emma Stone, known for her roles in films like Easy A and Poor Things, attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards and talked about a surprising development. A scene from her 2009 coming-of-age comedy Easy A has recently gone viral on TikTok, long after the film’s release.

In an interview with ET’s Denny Directo, Stone expressed her surprise, saying she never expected fans to still be obsessed with her singing along to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketfull of Sunshine” after more than a decade. She added, “No, I definitely did not. At all.”

Stone also shared the emotional connection she feels between her character in Easy A, Olive Penderghast, and her role as Bella in Poor Things. She explained that certain parts of both characters have made her “go crazy” with love. Olive was the first role that had such an impact on her.

The actress credited the “great writing” Easy A screenwriter Bert V. Royal and Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara for creating characters that resonate with audiences. Stone’s portrayal of these well-written characters has been one of the many highlights in her successful career.

During the gala, Stone was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award. Despite her excitement, she admitted feeling “nervous” about accepting the award. Stone’s upcoming award season is expected to be a busy one, as she has been receiving Oscar buzz and is nominated for two Golden Globes for her roles in Poor Things and the series The Curse.

As Emma Stone continues to win over audiences with her talent and relatable performances, it is clear that her memorable characters and exceptional acting skills make her a admired figure in the entertainment industry.