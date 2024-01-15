Emma Stone’s Passion for “Jeopardy!” and Success in “Poor Things”

Emma Stone, the talented actress known for her roles in films like “La La Land” and “Easy A,” has revealed her passion for the game show “Jeopardy!” In a recent interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Stone shared that she applies to be a contestant on the show every year. Despite not yet getting the opportunity to participate, she remains determined to earn her spot and showcase her knowledge.

While waiting for her chance to compete, Stone diligently watches “Jeopardy!” every night and keeps track of how many answers she gets right. Her dedication and enthusiasm have not gone unnoticed, as she was recently recognized for her outstanding performance in the film “Poor Things” at the Golden Globe Awards. Stone took home the trophy for Best Film Actress and expressed her gratitude to her husband, Dave McCary, and their daughter, Louise Jean, during her acceptance speech.

“Poor Things,” a highly acclaimed film, has garnered 13 nominations at the upcoming Critics’ Choice Awards. Stone’s exceptional work in the movie has placed her in contention for her second Oscar, following her win for “La La Land” in 2017.

In addition to her passion for “Jeopardy!”, Stone joins a long list of celebrities who are avid watchers of the show. Stars like Jason Alexander, Aaron Rodgers, and Ashton Kutcher have all participated in the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” version.

Emma Stone’s talent, dedication, and love for intellectually stimulating pursuits like “Jeopardy!” have solidified her status as a respected actress. As she continues to impress both on and off-screen, fans eagerly await her next roles and potential future appearances on their favorite game show.