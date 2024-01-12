Emma Stone Playfully Teases Taylor Swift Backstage at Golden Globes

In a lighthearted moment at the Golden Globes, Emma Stone jokingly referred to Taylor Swift as an “a**hole” when asked about the pop star’s support. Stone and Swift have been friends for nearly two decades and both attended the awards ceremony. Stone, who won the Best Actress award for her role in ‘Poor Things’, expressed her happiness that Swift was in attendance but playfully teased her friend.

While the comment may seem surprising, it was all in good fun between the two celebrities. Swift and her friend Keleigh Sperry showed their support for Stone giving her a standing ovation and cheering when her name was announced. Stone, however, decided to focus her acceptance speech on her husband, Dave McCrary, thanking him for his love and support.

Swift’s presence at the Golden Globes was due to her ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ being nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. Although she did not win, Swift graciously attended the ceremony. Earlier in the night, she had a playful moment with comedian Jo Koy, who joked about her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Koy compared the limited camera shots of Swift at the Golden Globes to the abundance of shots in the NFL, drawing a light-hearted glare from the pop star.

Overall, the Golden Globes was a night filled with laughter and camaraderie among celebrities. Emma Stone’s playful teasing of Taylor Swift backstage served as a reminder of the strong bond between long-time friends in the entertainment industry.