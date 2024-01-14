Emma Stone’s Secret Obsession: Jeopardy

Emma Stone, the acclaimed actress known for her impressive roles in recent films like Poor Things and The Curse, has revealed her secret obsession with the game show Jeopardy. In a recent interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Stone confessed that she auditions to be a contestant on Jeopardy every year.

While many celebrities may choose to appear on the popular quiz show’s celebrity edition, Stone has a different goal in mind. She wants to earn her place on the regular version of Jeopardy, not relying on her fame to secure a spot. “I want to earn my stripes,” she stated.

Stone’s dedication to the show is evident. She diligently watches Jeopardy every night, even keeping track of how many answers she gets right. Her knowledge and passion for the game show have led her to believe that she could be a strong contender if given the opportunity to compete.

However, despite her best efforts, Stone has yet to make it onto the show. The Jeopardy audition process allows individuals to take the test once a year using their email address, and so far, Stone has been unsuccessful in securing a spot. Nevertheless, her persistence and love for the game show continue to drive her to pursue her dream of being a Jeopardy contestant.

While awaiting her chance to shine on the Jeopardy stage, Emma Stone remains an inspiration for her unwavering determination and dedication to her passions. Whether it be her performances on the big screen or her pursuit of knowledge on Jeopardy, she proves time and time again her commitment to excellence.