Emma Stone Reveals Her Passion for Jeopardy! in Candid Interview

In a recent interview, Emma Stone surprised fans gushing about her deep love for the TV game show Jeopardy!. While discussing her recent film Poor Things, Stone couldn’t help but divert the conversation to her secret obsession with the show. However, it’s not the celebrity edition of Jeopardy! that catches Stone’s attention, but the actual show that she longs to be on.

“I do not want to be on Celebrity Jeopardy!. I really want to earn my stripes,” Stone clarifies, expressing her desire to compete on the real deal. She reveals that she religiously watches every episode, meticulously keeping track of the questions she answers correctly and incorrectly. Stone even goes a step further taking the yearly online Jeopardy! test, hoping for the chance to prove her knowledge and make the cut as a contestant.

While the rest of the interview covers topics such as her work with director Yorgos Lanthimos and her latest film roles, it is Stone’s enthusiasm for Jeopardy! that stands out the most. Fans can’t help but imagine the thrill of being a contestant on the show, only to discover that they will be facing off against the talented Oscar winner herself. It’s a scenario that would leave anyone starstruck.

Stone’s revelation opens up a new perspective on the actress and showcases her passion for something beyond the world of acting. It goes to show that even celebrities have their own hidden obsessions and can be just as geeky as the rest of us. Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see Emma Stone gracing the Jeopardy! stage, ready to impress with her vast knowledge.