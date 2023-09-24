Emma Coronel Reactivates Social Life After Release from Prison

Summary:

Emma Coronel, the wife of notorious drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, has wasted no time in returning to her social life after regaining her freedom. She recently attended a party at an exclusive nightclub in Los Angeles and has also created a new Instagram account. While her lawyer, Mariel Colón, invited people to follow her new profile, Coronel’s account currently has 2,900 followers and two posts. The captions on the posts offer words of reflection and motivation. Coronel’s social media activity has attracted comments of support and wishes for her new life. It is uncertain whether she will continue using her verified Instagram account, as her last post on that account was almost three years ago.

After being sentenced to three years in prison for her involvement with the Sinaloa Cartel’s criminal activities, Coronel has wasted no time in resuming her active social life. She celebrated Mexican Independence Day on September 15, 2023, at an exclusive club in Los Angeles, just two days after being released from prison. Coronel was seen partying at the Farallón nightclub alongside her lawyer and friend, Mariel Colón. The news of her presence at the club quickly went viral.

Coronel was released from imprisonment on September 13, 2023, after being held in two detention centers and a halfway house. She was sentenced in November 2021 for her involvement in cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin trafficking connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. After being initially held in a Virginia facility, she was later transferred to a federal women’s prison in Texas. In May 2023, she was accepted into a transitional housing program in Los Angeles, California.

Currently, Coronel is under probation and must comply with various requirements imposed US authorities. She will be under constant supervision the Bureau of Labor Statistics for four years and is required to secure full-time employment that meets a minimum of 30 hours of work per week.

