Emily Ratajkowski Faces Backlash for Controversial Photo Shoot

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski has found herself in hot water with fans and followers after a recent photo shoot that has been labeled as “fatphobic.” The shoot, which features Ratajkowski wearing oversized jeans, has drawn criticism from social media users and activists who accuse her of contradicting her messages of body positivity.

In a series of Instagram posts, Ratajkowski shared images of herself posing in the controversial jeans. One particular image shows the model standing in a pair of jeans several sizes larger than what she would typically wear, with one leg of the jeans left empty. The photo received over 2,300 comments at the time of publication, with many expressing their disappointment and anger towards the ad campaign.

Critics argue that the shoot perpetuates harmful stereotypes and reinforces the notion that only thin bodies are considered fashionable. Some social media users called out the fashion industry for only producing plus-size clothing for promotional purposes or as a novelty, rather than offering a range of inclusive options for all body types.

Notably, plus-size model Tess Holliday joined in the conversation with a lighthearted comment, jokingly asking Ratajkowski to return the oversized jeans. However, other comments pointed out the contradiction between Ratajkowski’s actions and the themes of body positivity discussed in her popular book, “My Body.” Followers questioned how wearing oversized jeans, intended for larger bodies, aligns with the message of promoting healthy body image.

It’s worth mentioning that Ratajkowski’s second Instagram post from the shoot, featuring other clothing items that fit her size, received positive feedback from her followers. However, the controversy surrounding the oversized jeans is a reminder of the complexities and challenges of navigating the fashion industry while promoting body positivity.

