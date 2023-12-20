Emily Ratajkowski Receives Ban from Madison Square Garden’s ‘Celebrity Row’

Celebrities often enjoy privileges that regular people don’t have, but sometimes they need to be held accountable. Emily Ratajkowski, the well-known model, has reportedly been banned from Madison Square Garden’s exclusive ‘Celebrity Row’ after leaving a Knicks game early. While some may argue against this decision, there is merit in applauding MSG owner James Dolan for enforcing the rules even for high-profile individuals.

Ratajkowski, who frequently attended games at Madison Square Garden, left early during a November 24th game when the Knicks were down 21 points. However, in a stunning turn of events, the Knicks made a comeback and won the game 100-98. Unfortunately for Ratajkowski, she missed the exciting conclusion as she had already left.

The consequences of her early departure became evident when Ratajkowski tried to secure comped tickets for a New York Rangers game. She was denied comped tickets for breaking the Celebrity Row rule. An MSG spokesperson clarified that she was welcome to purchase great seats like any other fan.

Madison Square Garden’s Celebrity Row is an exclusive section where prominent figures in pop culture are seated. These tickets cannot be bought; instead, individuals are chosen based on their status. With the privilege of sitting courtside comes the constant attention of photographers, documenting every moment of their presence.

However, being banned from Celebrity Row may not be surprising given Dolan’s track record. He has previously ejected a mother from a Girl Scouts group due to her employer’s actions, despite her having no involvement. Dolan also has a reported celebrity ‘blacklist,’ including Michael Rapaport and others who dare to criticize the team. While some may view Dolan as thin-skinned, as the owner, he retains the authority to make such decisions.

Ultimately, Ratajkowski is entitled to her choices, but she will have to purchase tickets like ordinary fans if she wishes to attend future games at Madison Square Garden. This incident serves as a reminder that privilege does not exempt one from the rules that apply to everyone else.