New York Rangers Deny Emily Ratajkowski Comped Seats

Summary: Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski was denied complimentary seats the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, despite her frequent presence in the courtside front row seats. This news comes after Ratajkowski and fellow supermodel Irina Shayk left a Knicks game early, missing the team’s comeback win.

In an unexpected turn of events, the New York Rangers have denied Emily Ratajkowski’s request for comped seats at Madison Square Garden. The 32-year-old supermodel, who has become a fixture in the courtside front row seats known as Celebrity Row, was apparently hoping to enjoy a Rangers game from the comfort of complimentary seats.

Ratajkowski’s request for comped seats was revealed in a recent report from Page Six. While details on the reasons for the denial are scarce, it is clear that Ratajkowski’s star power was not enough to secure her the coveted complimentary tickets.

This news comes in the wake of Ratajkowski’s early departure from a Knicks game on November 24, which she attended with fellow supermodel Irina Shayk. The duo left the game before its thrilling conclusion, missing the Knicks’ impressive comeback win.

It seems that Ratajkowski’s influence and popularity among sports fans may not hold the same weight when it comes to the New York Rangers. While she continues to be a frequent presence in the courtside front row seats at Madison Square Garden, it appears that complimentary tickets are not part of the deal for the supermodel.

Despite this setback, it is unlikely that Ratajkowski’s love for sports will waver. She has remained an active supporter and spectator at various sporting events throughout the years, and it is safe to assume that she will continue to enjoy the thrill of the game from the sidelines in the future.