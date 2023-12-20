Emily Ratajkowski Shows off Abs While Taking Morning Stroll with Dog

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski was spotted taking a morning stroll with her dog in New York City, showcasing her toned abs despite the chilly weather. She was seen talking on the phone while dressed in a black crop top, red and black North Face puffer jacket, black leggings, and sneakers.

This sighting comes after it was reported that Ratajkowski was denied complimentary seats to a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. According to witnesses, the model and her friend left a Knicks game just two minutes before the buzzer, which seemed to have offended representatives. As a result, she is now encouraged to purchase her own tickets like any other customer.

It appears that celebrities and A-listers have been vying for comped seats at MSG, with an overwhelming number of requests flooding in this year alone. The demand for the coveted seats on the famous “celebrity row” has prompted the arena to have a dedicated staff to handle the relationships with these high-profile individuals.

Despite the setback, Ratajkowski continues to make headlines with her fashion choices and public appearances. She remains a prominent figure in the modeling industry and her style is often admired and emulated fans around the world.

While she may not have secured comped seats to the Rangers game, Ratajkowski’s independent spirit and sense of style continue to shine through, making her a beloved figure in the fashion and entertainment world.