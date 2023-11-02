Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Controversial Halloween Costume

Emily Hampshire, best known for her role in “Schitts Creek,” has issued an apology after facing criticism for her Halloween costume. In a statement on her Instagram account, Hampshire expressed remorse for dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a couple who were involved in a trial concerning allegations of domestic abuse.

Regretfully, Hampshire admitted to her misguided decision, calling it “thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant.” She acknowledged her error in judgment, recognizing that domestic abuse is a serious issue that should never be made light of. Hampshire deeply apologized for her actions, expressing sincere remorse and shame for putting something offensive into the world. She emphasized her commitment to learning from this experience and doing better in the future.

The photos of Hampshire and her friend in costume were quickly removed after facing backlash. However, TMZ managed to publish the images before their deletion. The pictures depicted Hampshire with slicked-back hair, dressed as Depp, while her friend portrayed Heard. Props such as a wine bottle and fake feces were also part of the costume, referencing the trial’s testimony about Depp allegedly discovering excrement in their bed.

The controversy surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stems from their 2022 lawsuits against each other. Depp accused Heard of defaming him through a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for the Washington Post. The legal battle shed light on allegations of domestic abuse between the former couple.

