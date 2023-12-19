Emily Blunt Shares Insights on Christopher Nolan’s Directing Style

Emily Blunt recently opened up about her experience working with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan on the set of “Oppenheimer.” During a conversation with her former co-star Anne Hathaway for Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” Blunt revealed how Nolan’s approach to giving compliments differs from what one might expect.

Blunt described Nolan as “Captain Extraordinary” and explained that he is not overtly expressive when it comes to praising an actor’s performance. Instead of showering them with effusive compliments, Nolan takes a more subtle and British approach. Blunt even warned her co-star Robert Downey Jr. to expect “some very British compliments” during their time on set.

According to Blunt, Nolan’s hair serves as a gauge of his satisfaction with a particular take. She noticed that when he is really happy with a scene, his hair starts to dance, almost as if it is vibrating with joy. However, despite his clear signs of pleasure, Nolan remains restrained in expressing his satisfaction because of his typically English demeanor.

Blunt also expressed admiration for Nolan’s ability to provide clear directions while maintaining a fun, warm, and accessible atmosphere on set. Contrary to popular assumptions, Blunt stated that Nolan’s authoritative nature is complemented his deep listening skills and presence.

Both Blunt and Hathaway had previously worked with Nolan, and they gushed about their experiences collaborating with him. They praised his focused and unchaotic approach to filmmaking, creating an environment of great professionalism and excellence.

In conclusion, Emily Blunt’s insights shed light on Christopher Nolan’s unique directing style, highlighting his nuanced and understated way of giving positive reinforcement to actors. Furthermore, her remarks emphasize the director’s ability to balance authority with attentiveness, creating an atmosphere where actors feel supported and inspired to deliver their best performances.