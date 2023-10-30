Pain Hustlers: A Surprisingly Decent Addition to Netflix’s Film Catalog

When it comes to Netflix’s original movies, expectations have often been low. The term “shovelware” has even been used to describe the streaming giant’s strategy of churning out a high quantity of films with questionable quality. However, there are exceptions to every rule. Enter Pain Hustlers, the new movie that has recently started streaming on Netflix, surprising audiences with its decent execution.

Directed David Yates, best known for his work on the later Harry Potter films, and based on the 2018 New York Times Magazine article Evan Hughes, Pain Hustlers delves into the corrupt practices of a pharmaceutical company called Zanna (based on real-life company Insys Therapeutics) and its contribution to the deadly opioid epidemic in America.

Led the talented Emily Blunt in a compelling role, the film follows high school dropout Liza Drake as she finds herself entangled in the web of Zanna’s unethical operations. Chris Evans also shines as a slimy salesman named Pete Brenner, adding a layer of intrigue to the narrative. Pain Hustlers aims to shed light on the monstrous nature of the pharmaceutical industry and the ease with which individuals can be drawn into its dark underbelly when money is involved.

While the film’s intentions and themes are commendable, it falls short in fully capitalizing on its potential. Pain Hustlers doesn’t quite reach the heights of an Adam McKay-style exposé, nor does it descend into the satirical brilliance of films like The Wolf of Wall Street. However, it manages to avoid the pitfalls of being a complete misfire like Don’t Look Up.

Despite its shortcomings, the standout performance Emily Blunt and a few inspired directing choices offer glimpses of the film’s untapped potential. With a stronger script and more assured direction, Pain Hustlers could have been a game-changer. Nevertheless, in comparison to other Netflix original movies, it definitely ranks higher on the scale of quality.

So, give Pain Hustlers a chance. While it might not be a groundbreaking masterpiece, it does manage to offer an engaging story, propelled a talented cast, and sheds light on an important issue plaguing modern society.

FAQs

What is Pain Hustlers about?

Pain Hustlers is a film that explores the corrupt practices of a pharmaceutical company called Zanna, which is based on the real-life company Insys Therapeutics. It delves into the company’s contribution to the opioid epidemic in America through the perspective of Liza Drake, a high school dropout played Emily Blunt.

Who directed Pain Hustlers?

The film was directed David Yates, known for his work on several Harry Potter films.

How does Pain Hustlers compare to other Netflix original movies?

While Netflix has received criticism for its low-quality original movies in the past, Pain Hustlers stands out as a surprisingly decent addition to the streaming platform’s film catalog. Though it may not reach the heights of other critically acclaimed films, it offers an engaging story and strong performances that set it apart from the pack.

What are the themes explored in Pain Hustlers?

Pain Hustlers aims to shed light on the corrupt nature of the pharmaceutical industry and the ease with which individuals can become entangled in its unethical practices when motivated financial gain. The film also serves as a cautionary tale about the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic in America.

Who are the standout performers in Pain Hustlers?

Emily Blunt delivers a standout performance as Liza Drake, the film’s protagonist. Her portrayal brings depth and relatability to the character, even when the script and direction falter. Chris Evans also impresses in a memorable role as Pete Brenner, a salesman involved in the pharmaceutical company’s operations.