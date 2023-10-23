Emily Blunt Stars in Netflix’s Pain Hustlers: A Glimpse into the Opioid Epidemic

Emily Blunt takes on the lead role in the upcoming Netflix film, Pain Hustlers. The official trailer introduces us to Liza Drake, portrayed Blunt, as she joins a struggling pharmaceutical startup in Florida. Pete Brenner, played Chris Evans, offers her a job where they market a new type of opioid drug that promises relief to cancer patients. However, the drug unknowingly contributes to the growing U.S. opioid epidemic.

In the trailer, Drake remarks, “There’s nothing so inspiring as sheer desperation,” embodying the desperate environment of the failing pharmaceutical company. As their boss, played Andy Garcia, becomes increasingly unhinged, Drake and Brenner must navigate the moral dilemma of their involvement in the opioid crisis.

Netflix acquired the rights to Pain Hustlers for approximately $50 million at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival market. The film will first premiere in select theaters on October 20 before streaming on Netflix starting October 27. Pain Hustlers had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, generating buzz and anticipation among audiences.

In addition to Blunt and Evans, the cast includes Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman. The screenplay is written Wells Tower, known for his work on The True American, and the film is produced Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

The trailer for Pain Hustlers provides a glimpse into the harrowing reality of the opioid epidemic, spotlighting the moral complexities faced those involved in the pharmaceutical industry. As audiences eagerly await the film’s release, they can anticipate a thought-provoking exploration of desperation, responsibility, and the impact of pharmaceuticals on society.

Sources:

– Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com

– The Hollywood Reporter