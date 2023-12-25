Title: Emily Atack Opens Up About Social Media Break and Online Harassment

Summary: Actress and comedian Emily Atack recently announced on her Instagram account that she would be taking a break from social media after a challenging year. Despite her intention, she couldn’t resist returning to the platform after just 48 hours to share an adorable photo of her dog. Emily has been open about the negative impact of social media, including trolling and unsolicited harassment from men online. In response to a recent comment about her attention-seeking behavior, Emily addressed the issue of victim-blaming and emphasized that the responsibility lies with those who send abusive messages rather than the recipients. She expressed her frustration at the lack of understanding some people have regarding the harmful effects of online abuse. Despite her struggles, Emily continues to advocate for a safer and more respectful online environment.

Title: Boots Deal Offers Massive Savings on Too Faced Palette

In an exciting deal, shoppers can now get their hands on a full-sized Too Faced palette for just £4 at Boots. This amazing discount amounts to over £250 in savings! The palette, known for its high-quality and versatile shades, is a must-have for makeup enthusiasts. Fans of the brand are thrilled to have the chance to add this luxury item to their collection at such an incredible price.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers simply need to visit their nearest Boots store or shop online. The palette features a wide range of stunning colors, ensuring that there’s something for every occasion. Whether you prefer neutral tones for everyday wear or bold shades for a night out, this palette has got you covered.

Beauty lovers are raving about this deal on social media, with many sharing their excitement and urging others to grab this bargain before it’s gone. The Too Faced palette has received rave reviews from makeup artists and influencers, making it a highly sought-after item.

As beauty enthusiasts eagerly flock to Boots to snag this incredible offer, it’s clear that the Too Faced palette is a makeup essential that shouldn’t be missed. Don’t wait too long to get yours – this deal is too good to pass up!