Emily Atack Takes a Break from Social Media to Prioritize Real Life

Former Inbetweeners star, Emily Atack, has recently announced that she will be stepping away from social media to focus on her personal life and well-being. In an Instagram story, Atack thanked her followers for the birthday wishes and explained her decision to take a break. “I’ve been quiet on here recently and focusing on actual real life, working hard and having some time away from social after a helluva year,” she wrote.

While Atack plans to return to social media in the future, she encouraged her followers to live their best lives and enjoy the holiday season. Her decision to prioritize real-life experiences over virtual interactions has garnered support from fans and media alike.

Atack has had a busy year, including filming for the Disney+ series adaptation of The Rivals, based on the novel Jilly Cooper. The show delves into the competitive world of independent television in 1986 and features notable actors such as David Tennant and Oliver Chris.

In addition to her acting endeavors, Atack released a BBC documentary earlier this year called ‘Emily Atack: Asking For It?’. The documentary explores the impact of online harassment, with Atack sharing her own experiences of sexual harassment and confronting the normalization of abuse on social media. The show was well-received viewers and praised for raising awareness about such important issues.

Atack’s decision to take a break from social media serves as a reminder for everyone to prioritize their mental health and well-being. In a world dominated digital connections, it is crucial to take a step back and focus on the real-life experiences that bring joy and fulfillment.