Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke and Director Ridley Scott Among UK’s New Year Honours List

An impressive line-up of individuals from various fields has been honored in the UK’s New Year Honours list. The list includes renowned Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, esteemed director Ridley Scott, and iconic singer Shirley Bassey.

Clarke, who founded the brain injury charity SameYou, has been recognized as an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), alongside her mother Jenny Clarke, who co-founded the organization. Having personally experienced brain haemorrhages in 2011 and 2013, Clarke established SameYou in 2019, aiming to provide quality rehabilitation for brain injury survivors. Jenny Clarke expresses gratitude on behalf of every individual who has faced challenges in accessing rehabilitation, emphasizing the significance of this recognition for those fighting for recovery.

Ridley Scott, the acclaimed filmmaker known for his contributions to movies such as Alien, Gladiator, and Napoleon, has been honored as a Knight Grand Cross for his remarkable achievements in the UK film industry. Having received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2003, Scott continues to leave an indelible mark on his craft.

Shirley Bassey, already renowned as a dame since 1999, has now been appointed as a member of the Order of the Companion of Honour. Recognized for her exceptional contributions to the world of music, Bassey’s talent and influence have resonated with audiences worldwide.

In addition to these standout figures, other notable individuals have been honored in the New Year Honours list. Michael Eavis, the founder of the renowned Glastonbury music festival, has been knighted for his immense contributions to both music and charity. As he reflects on receiving this honor, Eavis humbly acknowledges the impact of his life’s work and the importance of staying true to oneself.

Recognition and accolades have also been extended to individuals such as England goalkeeper Mary Earps, children’s charity founder Felicity Dahl, and beloved author Jilly Cooper, who have all made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The New Year Honours list contains over 1,200 honorees, celebrating remarkable people across the UK who have made extraordinary contributions to society and national life. Since the reign of Queen Victoria, the honours have aimed to acknowledge both prominent figures and those who have quietly dedicated themselves to meaningful work over many years.