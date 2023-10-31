Emerging Challenges and Rethinking Resilience in the Financial System

The financial system is constantly evolving, and policymakers and participants must navigate through new risks and opportunities. In the next decade, the landscape of these risks is expected to change significantly. Some risks may emerge from within the financial system, such as rapid bank deposit runs in the digital age, spillovers from non-systemically important entities, and higher interest rate volatility. Additionally, risks originating from outside the system, including geopolitics, operational risk, and climate change, pose unique challenges with no historical precedent to guide us.

To address these emerging challenges, it is crucial to reconsider the concept of resilience. While regulation and supervision play a vital role, industry governance and risk management practices are equally important. The responsibility to adapt and respond to these risks lies with both policymakers and industry players.

One notable risk in the digital age is rapid bank deposit runs. Technological advancements and the interconnectedness of social media have amplified the potential for deposit runs. Recent events have highlighted the vulnerability of banks to such runs, with some institutions losing a significant portion of their deposit base within a short span.

The increasing share of uninsured deposits in the banking system has also contributed to this vulnerability. Concentrated deposit bases among closely connected parties, combined with the effects of social media, can amplify the impact of deposit runs. This raises questions about recalibrating deposit flight assumptions, accounting for interaction effects, and reevaluating liquidity risk indicators.

Similar challenges arise from entities that individually may not be systemically important but can pose systemic risks when their activities intersect. These risks require careful consideration and robust policy frameworks to ensure financial stability.

Addressing these risks involves exploring potential solutions, such as marking-to-market liquid asset buffers, lifting deposit insurance caps for few depositors, enabling continuous access to deposits during times of stress, and requiring collateral pre-positioning for banks relying heavily on uninsured deposits.

While the Australian banking system has been relatively resilient, there is no room for complacency. Strengthening liquidity and interest rate risk management requirements is an ongoing focus for regulators.

In conclusion, the financial system must adapt to the evolving risks and challenges of the next decade. Collaboration between policymakers and industry players is essential to ensure the resilience and stability of the global and domestic financial systems.

