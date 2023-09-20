Ottawa Emergency Services Manager Testifies in “Freedom Convoy” Trial

The criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” protest, continues as Kim Ayotte, Ottawa’s emergency services manager, takes the stand. Lich and Barber are facing charges of alleged mischief, counseling others to commit mischief, intimidation, and other offenses related to the protest.

As the manager overseeing the city’slaw enforcement, fire, and paramedic services, as well as the department responsible for special events, Ayotte played a crucial role during last year’s demonstration. He provided daily updates on the situation to then-mayor Jim Watson and the rest of city council.

However, during his testimony on Tuesday afternoon, Ayotte encountered difficulties in answering specific questions as he did not have access to his text messages and other communications with his staff. This hindered the progress of his testimony.

The trial has experienced delays, prompting the judge to announce the search for additional dates in October and November to accommodate the presentation of evidence and legal arguments.

This ongoing trial highlights the legal ramifications that organizers may face when protests escalate into alleged criminal activities. The court is tasked with determining the extent of Lich and Barber’s involvement in these offenses and whether they can be held accountable for their actions.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press