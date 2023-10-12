Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr Apologizes for Controversial Comments on Israel-Gaza Power Cut

Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief, Samira Nasr, issued a public apology on Thursday after facing backlash for her comments regarding Israel’s decision to cut power to Gaza. Nasr had referred to the move as the “most inhuman thing” she had ever seen. The controversial statement led to outrage among Hearst-owned fashion magazine employees and the wider fashion industry.

In response to the controversy, Hearst executives distanced the company from Nasr’s views and pledged $300,000 to charitable organizations in the region. While some sources speculate that Nasr’s apology was forced and she may be in jeopardy of losing her job, neither Hearst nor Nasr have commented on the matter.

Nasr, who is of Lebanese and Trinidadian descent, made the comments on her Instagram Stories, which sparked immediate backlash. Critics, including Hearst staffers and industry insiders, expressed their outrage, particularly in light of the recent Hamas terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of many Israelis, including children.

Nasr’s apology, posted on her Instagram account, expressed regret for her insensitive and hurtful comments. She emphasized that she does not have any hate in her heart for any group of people and does not sympathize with any terrorist organization. Hearst Magazine’s president, Debi Chirichella, also condemned Nasr’s initial post in a memo to employees, denouncing the views expressed and clarifying that they do not align with Hearst’s values.

Despite Nasr’s apology, some sources believe it was forced, implying that she faced consequences for her actions. The controversy has also raised discussions about accountability and cancel culture in the fashion industry. Actress and writer Jill Kargman, who reposted Nasr’s apology with a skeptical comment, added to the ongoing debate.

This is not the first time Nasr has been involved in a controversial statement. In 2021, during a flare-up in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, she posted on Instagram advocating for Palestinian rights and criticized those who choose to ignore the oppression faced Palestinians.

Hearst’s donation of $300,000 to organizations working in Israel demonstrates their commitment to supporting the region amidst the controversy. However, the future of Nasr’s position as Editor-in-Chief remains uncertain as the fallout from her remarks continues to unfold.

