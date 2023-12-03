Wests Tigers Address Adam Doueihi’s Controversial Comment on LGBTQI Inclusion

Wests Tigers, an Australian rugby league team, have reached out to player Adam Doueihi for an explanation following his “embarrassing” comment on a social media post about LGBTQI inclusion in sport. Doueihi’s comment, which has since been deleted, was in response to an Instagram post the English Premier League promoting LGBTQI inclusion as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign.

The 25-year-old denied any intention of belittling the LGBTQI community with his comment. He explained that he perceived the post as dictating what people could say to the LGBTQI community, which he found embarrassing. Doueihi later realized that his comment could be misconstrued as homophobic and decided to delete it.

Wests Tigers have not launched a formal investigation into the matter but have requested a “please-explain” from Doueihi. The club emphasizes its commitment to inclusivity and ensuring a safe space for fans and players. The NRL integrity unit has not been involved in this incident.

It is important to note that Doueihi has previously voiced his support for a Sydney Catholic girls’ school’s decision to prevent students from bringing same-sex partners to their Year 12 formal. Raised and identifying as a Christian, Doueihi’s views on LGBTQI rights and equality may stem from his personal beliefs.

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing discussions surrounding LGBTQI inclusion in sports and the importance of fostering a welcoming environment for all participants. It highlights the need for open dialogue and education to promote understanding and acceptance within the sporting community.

FAQ

Q: What was Adam Doueihi’s comment about LGBTQI inclusion?

A: Adam Doueihi referred to a social media post about LGBTQI inclusion as “embarrassing.”

Q: Did Wests Tigers launch a formal investigation?

A: The club did not initiate a formal investigation but requested an explanation from Doueihi.

Q: Did Adam Doueihi intend to belittle the LGBTQI community with his comment?

A: Doueihi denied any intention to belittle the LGBTQI community and explained that he found the post dictating what people could say embarrassing.

Q: What is the Rainbow Laces campaign?

A: The Rainbow Laces campaign is an initiative the English Premier League to promote LGBTQI inclusion in sports.