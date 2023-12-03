New Article: Wests Tigers Respond to Adam Doueihi’s Controversial Comment on LGBTQ Inclusion

Wests Tigers, a professional rugby league club, have addressed an Instagram comment made their player Adam Doueihi regarding LGBTQ inclusion in sport. Although Doueihi denied any intention to belittle the LGBTQ community, the club issued him with a “please-explain” before deciding the need for a formal investigation.

Doueihi’s comment was in response to a post on the English Premier League’s Instagram page, which highlighted the topic of “How to speak about LGBTQ+ inclusion.” The post was part of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, aimed at promoting LGBTQ inclusion in sports. However, Doueihi’s response, which stated “embarrassing post,” garnered significant attention before being deleted.

The Tigers, known for their inclusive values, emphasized their commitment to providing a safe space for fans and players alike. The club representative assured that they would remain a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. While the National Rugby League (NRL) integrity unit has not been involved in the matter, the Tigers took it upon themselves to address the issue with Doueihi directly.

During the conversation with the club, Doueihi explained that he perceived the post as dictating what individuals could say to the LGBTQ community, which he found embarrassing. He acknowledged that his comment could have been misconstrued as homophobic and regretted its deletion only after realizing the potential implications.

