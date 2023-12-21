Social media users are expressing their outrage after a spokesperson for Hamas extended gratitude to the Canadian government for its vote in favor of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The spokesperson, in an unverified video posted on social media platform X, welcomed the developments and praised Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for their position on the matter.

Canada had recently voted in favor of a non-binding United Nations resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict. However, the response to the Hamas video message on social media was divisive. Some users criticized the Trudeau Liberals, deeming the thank you embarrassing and calling for real change in Canada’s approach. Others expressed surprise at the endorsement, with one user commenting, “I did not have Hamas endorsing Trudeau on my 2023 bingo card.”

Canadian government officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, had spoken ahead of the vote, emphasizing both Israel’s right to defend itself and the need for peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians. The UN General Assembly ultimately passed the resolution with 153 votes in favor, 10 against, and 23 abstentions.

It is important to note that the Gaza health authority, which is controlled Hamas, has reported a significant number of casualties in Gaza since the conflict began. However, it is crucial to verify such claims using reliable sources.

The social media outrage serves as a reminder of the intense polarization surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the complexities of navigating the diplomatic landscape.