Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Requested Upgrades for Filming New Documentary in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company, Archewell, requested several upgrades during their visit to New York City in September 2021 to film a documentary featuring Harlem elementary students for their Netflix series. Emails obtained DailyMail.com revealed that the couple’s representatives asked for new cushions, a carpet, and outdoor space to enhance the filming experience.

The documents also showed that the press release for the event underwent multiple rounds of edits to ensure that the visit appeared more “substantial” and “less promotion-y.” This suggests that Harry and Meghan were keen to present the documentary as a serious project rather than mere self-promotion.

Furthermore, the Archewell team distributed consent release forms to students and faculty of P.S. 123, granting permission to film the event for their Netflix docuseries. This indicates that the couple planned to feature the students and teachers in their documentary, potentially highlighting their stories and experiences.

The request for upgrades and attention to detail in the press release demonstrates the level of care and thought put into the production of the documentary. By providing comfortable seating arrangements and creating a more visually appealing environment, Harry and Meghan aimed to optimize the filming conditions for everyone involved.

While the documentary’s specific focus and release date have not been disclosed, the couple’s involvement with Netflix indicates a continued dedication to sharing meaningful stories and promoting positive change. Through such projects, they strive to amplify underrepresented voices and shed light on important social issues.

