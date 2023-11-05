Elvish Yadav to Take Legal Action Against Maneka Gandhi in Connection with Snake Venom Case

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, has announced that he plans to file a defamation case against BJP MP Maneka Gandhi regarding the recent snake venom bust case. The social media influencer claimed that he was wrongly accused Gandhi, who referred to him as the head of the snake supplier. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Yadav expressed his determination to clear his name and protect his reputation.

Yadav emphasized that he had no intention of wasting time and initially ignored the allegations made against him. However, as his image began to suffer, he decided to take action. He assured his viewers that he would share a comprehensive video once the police investigation into the case commences. This video would provide evidence to debunk the allegations against him. To further support his innocence, a press statement would also be released, stating that Yadav had zero involvement in the snake venom scandal.

This recent development comes after Maneka Gandhi demanded Yadav’s arrest in connection with the rave party bust case. She claimed that her NGO had been monitoring Yadav for some time due to his use of poisonous snakes in his videos. Yadav denies these accusations and maintains that they are baseless and lacking any supporting evidence.

The Noida police have already registered an FIR against Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. During the bust, five individuals were arrested, some of whom were linked to Yadav. These individuals revealed that they used to supply snakes for his parties and that Yadav had been a member of their gang.

In light of the ongoing investigation and the potential damage to his reputation, Yadav intends to fight back taking legal action against Gandhi. He believes that an apology from her is in order for the false accusations made against him. Yadav’s determination to clear his name showcases his commitment to maintaining his reputation as a social media influencer.

