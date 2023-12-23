Elvish Yadav Leaves Amidst Altercation Between Journalist and His Team in J&K’s Katra

In a recent visit to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra, Elvish Yadav, winner of Big Boss OTT 2, found himself embroiled in another controversy. During the visit, a heated argument ensued between one of Elvish Yadav’s friends and a reporter from Jammu. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video, Elvish Yadav is surrounded reporters, and tensions rise when a question posed the journalist seems to provoke his anger. Elvish Yadav becomes furious and forcefully pushes the reporter’s camera. At this point, Yadav’s friend, Raghav Sharma, intervenes, grabbing the reporter the collar and exhibiting aggressive behavior towards him.

As the situation escalates, Elvish Yadav and his team decide to leave the spot, abandoning Raghav Sharma in the midst of the scuffle. The journalist, in turn, confronts Sharma, admonishing him for his behavior. The other media persons present also express their anger and nearly resort to physically assaulting Sharma.

Fortunately, the journalist and the crowd eventually release Raghav Sharma without causing any harm. Journalist Pradeep Singh recounts the incident, revealing that Elvish Yadav became hostile after being asked about his experience in Jammu. Singh explains that Yadav attacked his camera in anger, and Sharma further mistreated him attempting physical assault.

Elvish Yadav has faced numerous controversies since leaving the Big Boss house, including allegations of drug and snake supply for rave parties in Noida. The Noida Police have even questioned him in connection with this matter, and investigation is still ongoing.

Although no official complaint has been reported regarding the altercation between the journalist and Elvish Yadav’s team, the video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media. Internet users have criticized Yadav and his team for their misbehavior towards the journalist, while fans and supporters of Yadav have taken to trolling the journalist on various social media platforms.