Mossos d’Esquadra Investigate Disturbing Whatsapp Group Circulating Among Minors

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the origins of a Whatsapp group that has recently been circulating among minors. This group contains explicit videos of violence, pornography, and hate speech, with racist, homophobic, and fascist content, including praise for dictators like Francisco Franco. There are also references to the sale of drugs within the group.

According to ‘El Periódico’, many of the participants in this Whatsapp group are children between the ages of eleven and twelve, who claim to have been added to the group strangers. The group is named ‘Niños toda España’ (Children of all Spain) and includes degrading pornography, animal abuse, racism, and homophobia.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are advising individuals to leave the group, not interact with its members, and report it if a minor is involved. Some schools have detected the presence of this chat among their students’ mobile phones and have brought it to the attention of the police. Others have sent communications to parents warning them that their children may have been added to the group.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have launched an investigation after receiving complaints from several parents about the presence of this group on their children’s phones.

It is important for parents, teachers, and authorities to be vigilant and proactive in monitoring the online activities of minors to protect them from exposure to harmful and inappropriate content. Children should be educated about the potential dangers of engaging with unknown individuals or groups online and should feel comfortable reporting any concerning content or behavior.

Sources:

– ‘El Periódico’ (source article)