Social Media Platform X to Introduce New Subscription Model to Combat Bots and Spammers

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it will be testing a new subscription model to combat bots and spammers. Under the new model, users will be charged an annual fee of $1 for basic features.

The subscription, called “Not A Bot,” will charge users for actions such as liking, reposting, quoting other accounts’ posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform. The purpose of this new model is to deter spam and malicious activity on the platform.

X has stated that the subscription fee will vary from country to country based on the exchange rate. Initially, the new subscription model will be available for users in New Zealand and the Philippines. Existing users will not be affected the test, but new users who choose not to subscribe will only have limited access to the platform.

Bots have been a major concern for X, especially after being acquired Elon Musk last year. In July, X implemented a limit on viewing tweets to ensure the authenticity of its user base. This move was followed the announcement of a subscription service, which is expected to help further combat bots and spammers.

While the initial subscription model focuses on basic features, it has been reported that X CEO Linda Yaccarino discussed plans for multiple tiers of subscription services with lenders. These tiers would be based on the number of ads shown to the user.

Overall, the introduction of the new subscription model X aims to create a safer and more authentic social media experience for its users, discouraging spam and malicious activity on the platform.

Source: Reuters