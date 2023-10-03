X Corp, Formerly Known as Twitter, Sued Over Rebrand

X Corp, previously known as Twitter, is facing a lawsuit from a Florida-based legal marketing company called X Social Media. The company claims that X Corp’s decision to change its name has infringed on its trademark. The lawsuit alleges that X Social Media has owned the title “X Social Media” under a trademark and has been operating under that name since 2016.

X Social Media, which focuses on utilizing social media and marketing technology to connect consumers with legal services, has claimed that the rebrand has caused consumer confusion, particularly with the use of the letter “X” in its brand design. The legal documents state that X Social Media has invested over $400 million in Facebook advertising to reach potential clients, and the rebrand has resulted in a loss of revenue for the company.

The lawsuit requests that the court forces X Corp to stop using the “X” name and seeks unspecified monetary damages. X Corp had filed its own US trademarks for the letter “X” in August, potentially sparking future trademark disputes in the tech industry where the letter is used widely.

The founder and owner of X Corp, Elon Musk, recently mentioned that the social media platform may start charging its users. Musk suggested the implementation of a paywall to generate income lost from a significant drop in advertising revenue. The potential subscription fee is estimated to be “a few dollars” per month. Currently, X charges users for its subscription service called X Premium, offering features like a verified account checkmark for $11 per month in the US and £11 per month in the UK.

The outcome of the lawsuit and the potential paywall implementation remain to be seen as X Corp did not provide an immediate response, and X Social Media declined to comment.

Sources: Reuters, The Guardian