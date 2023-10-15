The Fallacy of Elon Musk’s Twitter Changes

Elon Musk’s recent changes to the social media platform Twitter have had unintended consequences that are detrimental to the quality of information available to users. Previously, Twitter’s verification process awarded blue ticks to accounts “of public interest,” including journalists, politicians, and public figures. However, Musk’s platform, known as “X,” now allows anyone to buy a blue tick for their account, regardless of public interest. These paid accounts are then given preferential treatment the platform’s algorithms, leading to increased visibility and larger word counts for their posts. Additionally, verified users can choose to only allow replies from other verified users, further limiting the diversity of voices and perspectives on the platform.

Musk’s goal with these changes was to make Twitter the most accurate source of information. However, the rampant spread of misinformation and disinformation following recent events in the Middle East demonstrates how these changes have worsened the quality of information available on the platform. By amplifying the voices of those who can afford to pay $8 for verification, Musk is silencing those who cannot, including many journalists who write for established media outlets.

While Musk has criticized the “legacy media” and claimed that his platform provides more immediate and expert-led news, his understanding of news consumption and journalism is flawed. While it is true that more people get their news from social media than directly from news websites, Musk fails to recognize that mainstream journalists and news outlets are still more trusted and influential than other sources on Twitter. Musk’s belief that “actual world-class subject matter experts” can provide news without the need for traditional journalistic practices is misguided.

While independent journalists, such as those on platforms like Substack or with their own podcasts, and “citizen journalists” can add to the news ecosystem, they should not be seen as superior to the “legacy media.” Independent journalists often face the challenge of self-promotion and catering to an audience, which can compromise their objectivity. Traditional media institutions have decades of experience in gathering, scrutinizing, and contextualizing news, providing a more reliable and trustworthy source of information.

In conclusion, Elon Musk’s changes to Twitter have undermined the quality and reliability of news on the platform. The idea that paying experts on social media are a better source of news than journalists and established media institutions is misguided. While improvements can always be made, it is important to recognize the value of the “legacy media” and their expertise in providing accurate and trustworthy information.

